A Venture Capitalist’s View of AI: Where the Money Is

We think about these language models and what’s going to happen to them. How to make money at that layer was the challenge for us. The reason I struggle with it is that after spending billions of dollars to build a really interesting and a cutting-edge model, the next step is to go build the next model. And there isn’t time to actually recover your investment on capital as a business. And that’s challenging because the folks that come behind you can now do that at a tenth of the cost with the cost commoditization that is happening.