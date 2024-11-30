Aadhaar Card number update: How to change mobile number in easy steps

Check out the step-by-step guide to update your Aadhaar Card Number from the comfort of your home.

Unsure about which number is linked to your Aadhaar Card? Then worry not as many of us go through the same situation. In several instances we have to change our numbers and the OTPs are sent to the number which is currently inactive. In such cases, individuals need to carefully update their Aadhaar Card number to avoid hassle in accessing the services which are linked to the card. While updating an Aadhaar Card could be a tedious task, we have found an easy way through which users can make required changes from the comfort of their homes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to update your Aadhaar Card number? Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website, www.uidai.gov.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Get Aadhaar" and go to “Book Appointment."

Step 3: On the new page, enter your city name or tap on “others" if it's not listed no continue the on-screen process.

Step 4: Now, enter your mobile number and fill in the captcha and tap on the “Generate OTP button" ( OTP will go to the registered mobile number) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 5: Now a new page will appear where you’ll have to enter your Aadhaar Number, Full Name, Type of Application Verification, City, and Select the Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Step 6: Now select the “Mobile Number Update" under Choose the Service.

Step 7: Now to book an appointment, select the preferred date, and time to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendra and submit the form. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Step 8: Now, to complete the appointment, users will be directed to the payment page where they will be requested to pay Rs.50.

Step 9: After making the payment, users will be provided with an acknowledgement slip that contains the Update Request Number (URN). This number can be used to track the status of updates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What’s the next step? Once all the online process and visitation is done, the UIDAI team will work on the updation. This process may require 90 days. Users can use URN to keep track or call UIDAI’s toll-free number 1947. Make sure to update the Aadhaar Card number to avoid any hassle during banking or any government process.