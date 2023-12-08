Adopt AI by putting right governance in place: Maruti Suzuki’s Rajesh Uppal
Uppal added that both technology providers and corporations are working together to adopt the latest technology—even as AI becomes more sophisticated
New Delhi: Organizations are going through an important phase of adopting artificial intelligence (AI), but the process of adoption will hinge upon putting right governance processes in place, said Rajesh Uppal, member of executive board for human resources, safety, IT and DE at Maruti Suzuki. He was speaking at the 2023 Mint AI Summit, and highlighted the ways in which companies today are on their journeys to adopt generative AI in their operations.