Adopt AI by putting right governance in place: Maruti Suzuki’s Rajesh Uppal

New Delhi: Organizations are going through an important phase of adopting artificial intelligence (AI), but the process of adoption will hinge upon putting right governance processes in place, said Rajesh Uppal, member of executive board for human resources, safety, IT and DE at Maruti Suzuki. He was speaking at the 2023 Mint AI Summit, and highlighted the ways in which companies today are on their journeys to adopt generative AI in their operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Explaining how organizations, including Maruti Suzuki, are adopting generative AI solutions and services, Uppal said, "There are four different areas to look into for generative AI—day-to-day work, internal processes, external process, and transparency. Each of these four pillars need to be adopted in our organizations, which is important for generative AI solutions to be integrated into existing processes."

It is this that Uppal said is the focus of organizations like Maruti Suzuki right now, in a bid to make internal company processes more efficient. "The whole adoption journey of AI is important, and it is most important for us to adopt it by putting up the right governance processes in place," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A large part of the adoption narrative and development of governance processes, Uppal added, is being undertaken by large corporations in order to be early adopters of the technology, and not fall back on the overall innovation curve, Uppal added. Adoption of generative AI has been a key theme of the technology industry throughout the year, ever since OpenAI's ChatGPT opened the generative AI gates since being introduced in November last year.

Industry executives have stated that 2024 will be the year when generative AI matures, leading to developed use cases for the nascent technology. On this note, Uppal added that both technology providers and corporations are working together to adopt the latest technology—even as AI becomes more sophisticated.

"Each version of AI is becoming more adoptable and reusable, and we have been working very closely with our partners to work on the latest technologies. It is all about breeding a culture of tech adoption within our company to make this technology work for us, and we are on the right path to make sure that we get the maximum out of it," he summed up. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

