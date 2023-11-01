After a Boom and Bust, the Chip Industry Is Regaining Its Health
Jiyoung Sohn , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 01 Nov 2023, 11:03 AM IST
SummaryIntel, Samsung and others see a semiconductor rebound as tech demand starts to recover.
The global semiconductor industry is bottoming out, executives say, signaling a rebound in some areas of technology and providing relief for the U.S. government, which is spending billions on expanding chip production.
