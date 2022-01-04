After Jio, BSNL jumps in to offer 90 days extra validity. Know all about the plan

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Following Reliance Jio's announcement of adding extra 29 days validity, the State-owned BSNL has jumped in to offer a similar pack. Instead of 29 days, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will be offering 90 days extra validity. This comes bundled under the ₹2,399 prepaid recharge pack. Not only this, the ₹2,399 recharge offers 3GB data per day along with unlimited calling. The previous annual pack now gets you three months extra, i.e, for 15 months or 455 days.

Though, it has been alerted by BSNL Haryana, it may not be available in all the circles.

Though, it has been alerted by BSNL Haryana, it may not be available in all the circles.

This additional days will help the bleeding subscribers to get some respite due to revised prepaid tariffs by telecom players including Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio.

BSNL tweeted a musical note about the extension of validity via its official BSNL Haryana handle. The offer is valid only till 15 January 2022.

This prepaid recharge plan also offers access to BSNL Tunes and content available through Eros Now, including over 12,000 movie titles, premium originals, music videos, and short-form content among others.

