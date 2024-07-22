After Microsoft outage, YouTube users report widespread issues with app, uploads, and website
YouTube is facing technical difficulties with reports surging around 1:30 PM on Monday and peaking at 3:15 PM. Most common complaints include app troubles, video upload issues, and website functionality problems.
YouTube appears to be experiencing technical difficulties, as numerous users have reported problems with the platform. According to DownDetector, reports of issues began to surge around 1:30 PM on Monday and reached a peak at 3:15 PM. The most common complaints include troubles with the app, video uploads, and the website itself.