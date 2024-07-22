Explore
Business News/ Technology / After Microsoft outage, YouTube users report widespread issues with app, uploads, and website
After Microsoft outage, YouTube users report widespread issues with app, uploads, and website

Edited By Govind Choudhary

YouTube is facing technical difficulties with reports surging around 1:30 PM on Monday and peaking at 3:15 PM. Most common complaints include app troubles, video upload issues, and website functionality problems.

Premium
Data from DownDetector indicates that 43 per cent of the reports involve problems with the YouTube app, 33 per cent pertain to difficulties uploading videos, and 23 per cent relate to the website's functionality.

YouTube appears to be experiencing technical difficulties, as numerous users have reported problems with the platform. According to DownDetector, reports of issues began to surge around 1:30 PM on Monday and reached a peak at 3:15 PM. The most common complaints include troubles with the app, video uploads, and the website itself.

Data from DownDetector indicates that 43 per cent of the reports involve problems with the YouTube app, 33 per cent pertain to difficulties uploading videos, and 23 per cent relate to the website's functionality. Despite these widespread issues, there has been no official statement from YouTube on their support page or social media accounts.

Several users have taken to social media platforms like Instagram and X to voice their frustrations. Some have noted that uploaded videos are not appearing in their feed, while others have mentioned that they are unable to upload videos at all.

(This is a developing story. Come back for more.)

 

 

