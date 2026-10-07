After Samsung, Google hikes Pixel 10a price; Here's how much it costs now in India

Mobile phones are about to get costly. Google has now increased the price of its Pixel 10a smartphones across countries. The model saw a price increase of about 12% or ₹6,000. The phone was launched in February, priced at ₹49,999 initially.
Google Pixel 10a is now priced at ₹55,999 on the Google India Store. The price hike is effective for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.
Despite the price change, the model's core hardware and specifications remain same.
Despite the price change, customers in India remain eligible for bank offers. Eligible ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit-card buyers can get up to ₹3,000 instant cashback by opting for EMI options, bringing down the price to almost ₹52,999. More options such as no-cost EMI are also available.
The increase in price comes amid rising costs of memory and storage components across the world. The surge in demand for RAM and storage from AI data centres has reportedly increased component prices, pushing smartphone manufacturers to raise retail prices.
However, Google has yet to publicly explain the reason behind the increase.
The price hike of Google Pixel 10a has also effected international markets, with the entry-level 128GB variant now selling for $599 in the US, compared with its earlier $499 price. The 256GB version is said to be priced at $699.
The Pixel 10a is now retailing for C$849 in Canada, £599 in the UK and €649 in Europe, according to 9to5Google, which first reported the change.
The Pixel 10a runs on the Tensor G4 chipset, which has been reportedly replaced by two subsequent generations of Google's processors. Meanwhile, the company’s latest flagship range, the Pixel 11 series, launched in August, priced at $899, while the Pixel 11 Pro Fold starts at $1,899, as per Bloomberg.
Reports claim that Google also raised prices across the Pixel 11 lineup by $100 compared with the previous generation.
Earlier, Samsung raised he prices of its Galaxy S26 models by $100, as per a Bloomberg report. Apple has also hiked prices, with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, which were launched last month at a higher price than their predecessors. The company increased prices of its older models.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.