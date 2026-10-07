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After Samsung, Google hikes Pixel 10a price; Here's how much it costs now in India

Google Pixel 10a was launched earlier this year at a price of 49,999 in India. The phone has now recorded an increase in price of about 6,000.

Sneha Biswas
Published7 Oct 2026, 04:56 PM IST
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Google Pixel 10a price hike in India, US, UK and other regions.
Google Pixel 10a price hike in India, US, UK and other regions.(Google Store)
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Mobile phones are about to get costly. Google has now increased the price of its Pixel 10a smartphones across countries. The model saw a price increase of about 12% or 6,000. The phone was launched in February, priced at 49,999 initially.

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New price of Pixel 10a in India

Google Pixel 10a is now priced at 55,999 on the Google India Store. The price hike is effective for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Despite the price change, the model's core hardware and specifications remain same.

Despite the price change, customers in India remain eligible for bank offers. Eligible ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank credit-card buyers can get up to 3,000 instant cashback by opting for EMI options, bringing down the price to almost 52,999. More options such as no-cost EMI are also available.

Why smartphones are getting expensive

The increase in price comes amid rising costs of memory and storage components across the world. The surge in demand for RAM and storage from AI data centres has reportedly increased component prices, pushing smartphone manufacturers to raise retail prices.

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However, Google has yet to publicly explain the reason behind the increase.

Also Read | Samsung considers Galaxy AI subscription amid rising chip and AI costs

Price of Pixel 10a in US, Canada, UK

The price hike of Google Pixel 10a has also effected international markets, with the entry-level 128GB variant now selling for $599 in the US, compared with its earlier $499 price. The 256GB version is said to be priced at $699.

The Pixel 10a is now retailing for C$849 in Canada, £599 in the UK and €649 in Europe, according to 9to5Google, which first reported the change.

The Pixel 10a runs on the Tensor G4 chipset, which has been reportedly replaced by two subsequent generations of Google's processors. Meanwhile, the company’s latest flagship range, the Pixel 11 series, launched in August, priced at $899, while the Pixel 11 Pro Fold starts at $1,899, as per Bloomberg.

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Reports claim that Google also raised prices across the Pixel 11 lineup by $100 compared with the previous generation.

Samsung and Apple

Earlier, Samsung raised he prices of its Galaxy S26 models by $100, as per a Bloomberg report. Apple has also hiked prices, with the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, which were launched last month at a higher price than their predecessors. The company increased prices of its older models.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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