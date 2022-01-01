Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / After WazirX, DGGI crackdown on Coinswitch Kuber, CoinDCX, BuyUCoin and Unocoin

After WazirX, DGGI crackdown on Coinswitch Kuber, CoinDCX, BuyUCoin and Unocoin

After massive tax evasion of GST by Cryptocurrency Service providers WazirX, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence has come down heavily on Cryptocurrency exchanges operating in the country,
2 min read . 09:58 PM IST ANI

  • According to sources, around 70 crore worth of tax evasion has been detected during the crackdown

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

After the massive tax evasion of GST by Cryptocurrency Service providers WazirX, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence has come down heavily on Cryptocurrency exchanges operating in the country, said sources.

After the massive tax evasion of GST by Cryptocurrency Service providers WazirX, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence has come down heavily on Cryptocurrency exchanges operating in the country, said sources.

"Around half dozen offices of Cryptocurrency Service providers have been searched and massive Goods and Service Tax (GST) evasion has been detected by DGGI," sources told ANI.

"Around half dozen offices of Cryptocurrency Service providers have been searched and massive Goods and Service Tax (GST) evasion has been detected by DGGI," sources told ANI.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Crypto wallet and exchange are platforms where merchants and consumers can transact with digital assets like bitcoin, ethereum, ripple, etc.

According to sources, around 70 crore worth of tax evasion has been detected during the crackdown on Cryptocurrency trade by Mumbai CGST and DGGI.

"The DGGI is investigating Coinswitch Kuber by M/s Bitcipher Labs LLP, CoinDCX by M/s Neblio Technologies PVT. LTD., BuyUCoin by M/S I Block Technologies Pvt. LTD. and Unocoin by M/s Unocoin Technologies Pvt. LTD," sources said.

Official sources further said, "They are providing facilitation intermediary services for buying and selling of crypto coins. These services attract GST rate of duty of 18 per cent which all of them have been evading."

Another official source, who was part of this search, told ANI, "These service providers were charging a commission for their facilitation to indulge in exchange of bitcoins but were not paying GST tax. These transactions were intercepted by DGGI and they were confronted with evidence that proved non-payment of GST."

A top source told ANI that they paid 30 crore and 40 crore as GST, interest and penalty for non-compliance to the statutory provisions of GST law. For violating GST laws the CBIC has recovered 70 crore from Cryptocurrency Service providers including WazirX.

On Friday, GST Mumbai East Commissionerate of Mumbai Zone detected GST evasion of 40.5 crore from cryptocurrency exchange WazirX and recovered 49.20 Crores in cash pertaining to GST evaded, interest and penalty.

As per the claim made CoinDCX their crypto app allows buying of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies instantly in India and has more than 7.5 million users and more than one crore downloads with 7 billion cryptos purchased.

As per the website which CoinSwitch Kuber trading platform has processed over USD 5 billion, BuyUcoin based out of Delhi-NCR in India has more than one million users and traded more than USD 800 million.

Unocoin is also a platform to trade Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, among other such platforms of crypto assets has offices in Bangalore which have processed more than 10 million as per their website.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!