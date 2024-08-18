Technology
Agnikul Cosmos: It's definitely rocket science
Leslie D'Monte 11 min read 18 Aug 2024, 06:40 PM IST
Summary
- In May this year, PM Narendra Modi posted a congratulatory message on X, tagging space tech startup Agnikul. “A remarkable feat,” he wrote. Agnikul had just test-launched its 3D printed semi-cryogenic rocket. Here’s the inside story—of its rocket factory, and the women and men who made it possible.
Bengaluru: From the outside, Agnikul Cosmos’ nondescript office in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras’ Research Park looks no different from those of the numerous other tech startups being incubated by the institution. But once inside, a rocket prototype placed near the reception desk, and posters of rockets on either side of two elevators, give a hint of why the office is known as the ‘rocket factory’.
