Agnikul Cosmos: It's definitely rocket science

Moin graduated in aeronautical engineering in 2011, following which he went to Australia to do his MBA, with specialization in aviation management. When he returned to India, he started a manufacturing cosmetics company. “We started with our own brand, and grew to become a contract manufacturer for some bigger brands as well. We generated enough revenue out of it, and saw some profit too," he recalled. But his heart was not in his company, so “I gave it to other family members" and joined Srinath.