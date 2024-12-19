AI meets 3D Holograms: Transformative technology or clever marketing ploy?
SummaryAI-powered 3D hologram technology, part of a broader trend, has potential in sectors such as education and healthcare, though it faces challenges including high costs and technical issues that limit its widespread adoption.
It's not every day that you get to see or interact in person with Bollywood superstar andKaun Banega Crorepati anchor Amitabh Bachchan. But if you visit the Juhu branch of IDFC FIRST Bank in Mumbai, you can engage with an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered holographic avatar of the veteran actor, who is the bank's brand ambassador.