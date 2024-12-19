It's not every day that you get to see or interact in person with Bollywood superstar and Kaun Banega Crorepati anchor Amitabh Bachchan. But if you visit the Juhu branch of IDFC FIRST Bank in Mumbai, you can engage with an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered holographic avatar of the veteran actor, who is the bank's brand ambassador.

Developed in partnership with Ikonz Studios, the Holographic Extended Reality (HXR) device offers the bank's customers an opportunity to interact withBachchan’s digital avatar and get information on its products and services.

The use of 3D holograms is not new. Way back in 2012, Narendra Modi used a 3D holographic avatar to address people in Gujarat when he was chief minister of the state. Two years later, he spoke to the nation as prime minister from more than 100 locations simultaneously.

AI-powered 3D holograms, however, promise to enhance the engagement. Last month, Amsterdam-based Alicia Framis married an AI 3D hologram to fulfil her need for companionship.

Describing the marriage as "a romantic relationship between a human and AI," Framis asserted on her website that "robots and humans will soon become sexual partners" but "the next important step is emotionally connecting humans with AI. Holograms are closer to her emotions than robots."

Holographic devices blend 3D holographic projections with AI, allowing users to interact naturally through speech and gestures. Unlike static displays, these systems can simulate lifelike interactions, enabling personalised experiences.

By working with icons like Bachchan, businesses can forge stronger connections with users, enhancing both trust and engagement. This strategy aligns with global trends such as the holographic concerts of Elvis Presley, ABBA and Coachella’s iconic Tupac Shakur performance, which demonstrate how the entertainment industry has embraced this technology.

Potential applications

That said, the potential applications of AI 3D holograms extend far beyond banking and entertainment. In education, the Indian Institutes of Technology are exploring holographic classrooms where students interact with 3D scientific models, enhancing their understanding of complex concepts.

Retail giants such as Reliance are testing holographic displays in flagship stores to personalise customer engagement. In healthcare, Apollo Hospitals has shown interest in holographic imaging for real-time surgical guidance. Startups Ikonz Studios and Arvind 3D are adapting similar technologies for local markets.

Globally, companies like Hypervsn specialise in advertising-focused 3D projections, while RealView Imaging’s medical holography allows surgeons to visualise and manipulate 3D images of organs in real time. And those like Horizon Workrooms use virtual reality headsets for avatar colleagues sitting inside a simulated meeting room as an option to video meetings.

Despite their promise, AI-powered holographic devices come with limitations. They may work well as marketing ploys or brand statements but deploying them at scale could pose challenges. When Modi addressed people in Gujarat in 2012, then BJP leader Keshubhai Patel claimed that each public meeting cost ₹54 crore, totaling ₹216 crore.

While costs would have fallen since then, they remain a significant barrier. Developing and maintaining holographic systems can also be resource-intensive, with expenses stemming from both hardware and software.

Globally, professional-grade holographic setups can cost anything from $2,000 ( ₹1.7 lakh) to $10,000, with customised solutions reaching significantly higher price points. This could prove a deterrent for cost-sensitive markets like India. Microsoft HoloLens 2, as an example, has not seen much success, and there have been layoffs in the tech firm's mixed-reality unit.

Holographic crimes

There are other issues too, which involve how humans view digital avatars. In 2018, a Japanese man, Akihiko Kondo, tied the knot with an animated 16-year-old holographic doll called Miku. However, he had to abandon his virtual wife a few years later since he could not communicate with her due to outdated software.

Other technological challenges persist. Holograms often require controlled lighting and specific spatial configurations, limiting their utility in outdoor or unconventional settings. Moreover, while AI integration enhances interactivity, it is not without flaws.

Misinterpretations of gestures or speech can lead to user frustration, undermining the seamless experience these devices aim to provide. Power consumption is another concern, particularly in regions where energy efficiency is a priority. Holograms can also be potentially hacked, and they can be misused to impersonate others and even commit smart holographic crimes.

The market for global digital humans, or AI avatars, was valued at $21.5 billion in 2023, as per estimates by Dubai-based Kings Research. It is forecast to touch $454.75 billion by 2031.

Companies developing such solutions include DeepMotion, Meta Platforms, Soul Machines, Tencent Holdings, Nvidia, and Microsoft. As competition in the market grows, costs are likely to decrease, paving the way for broader adoption across sectors.

But companies developing AI-powered holograms must address existing limitations while making the technology more accessible, failing which these smart digital humans will remain marketing ploys, at best.