AI a ‘real threat’ to entry-level jobs; GenZ workers in danger? Here's what LinkedIn executive says

Artificial intelligence may pose a significant threat to millions of students who are getting ready to graduate this year, according to LinkedIn’s chief economic opportunity officer, Aneesh Raman.

In an article written for the New York Times, Raman likened today's situation to that of the decline of the manufacturing sector in the 1980s, which saw a steep fall.

Raman argued that office workers are now in a similar kind of situation amid technological and economic disruption.

The bottom rung of the career ladder, which is the entry-level employees, will be the first to break.

The LinkedIn executive wrote that artificial intelligence poses a real threat to a number of entry-level jobs that serve as the stepping stone for Gen Z workers to launch their careers.

The pressures of sinking numbers of jobs are only being accelerated by uncertainty in the economy due to tariffs, as global trade woes persist at a time when millions of Gen Z students are trying to enter the workforce.

Rising unemployment confirms fears? Raman cited LinkedIn's latest employment figures to say that the changes in hiring behaviour are coinciding with a shift in the numbers. As per LinkedIn’s Workforce Confidence Index, which has hit new lows amid general uncertainty, shows that GenZ is the most pessimistic about jobs than any other group.

In one of LinkedIn's recent surveys, over 3,000 executives at the vice president level or higher agreed that AI will eventually replace some of the mundane tasks that are typically done by entry-level workers.

“Virtually all jobs will experience some impacts, but office jobs are expected to feel the biggest crunch,” Raman said.