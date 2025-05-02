Technology
AI hallucination spooks law firms, halts adoption
Krishna Yadav , Shouvik Das , Devina Sengupta 5 min read 02 May 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryAs clients restrict AI usage and seek transparency, large and small law firms have started drafting policies for their partners and employees on the dos and don'ts of AI.
Worried by instances of artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT throwing up fictitious cases and results, Indian law firms have started restricting AI usage internally.
