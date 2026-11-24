New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): India's IT services companies could continue to benefit from the growing adoption of artificial intelligence as businesses require support for integrating AI solutions, managing data and deploying them at scale, even as automation puts pressure on traditional labour-based delivery models, according to a Systematix report.

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The report said that the growing use of advanced AI models would not make technology service providers irrelevant, as enterprise adoption would continue to depend on implementation partners and specialised engineering support.

"That reduces the risk of IT services becoming irrelevant, but not the pressure on labour-based models," the report said.

The report highlighted Anthropic's move into enterprise implementation services through Ode with Anthropic, an AI services company backed by Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman and other global investors. The company focuses on building and supporting solutions based on Anthropic's Claude platform for mid-sized businesses and private equity-backed companies.

Systematix said this move showed that businesses adopting AI would continue to need assistance in integrating the technology into their operations and supporting its long-term use.

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Anthropic has also expanded its Claude Partner Network to work with global consultancies and system integrators, including Accenture, Deloitte, KPMG and Infosys, to deploy AI solutions for enterprise clients.

The report expects large multinational AI deployments to continue relying on system integrators, even as AI model developers expand their own implementation capabilities.

It also identified forward-deployed engineering (FDE) as an emerging area of opportunity for IT services companies. These engineers work closely with clients to customise and implement AI solutions based on their business requirements.

Systematix said such work would increase demand for data readiness, system integration, governance and managed AI operations, creating opportunities for technology services providers to generate revenue from enterprise AI adoption.

However, Anthropic's expansion into implementation services could increase competition in the mid-sized business segment, where AI companies are seeking to build closer relationships with customers.

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The report said demand for forward-deployed engineers could partly address concerns about the long-term role of IT services companies, but the shift towards AI-led delivery would continue to challenge traditional models that depend heavily on employee numbers and billing hours.

The findings suggest that Indian IT services companies may need to increasingly focus on specialised AI implementation, integration and ongoing support as enterprises move from experimenting with AI to deploying it across business operations. (ANI)