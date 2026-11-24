New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Artificial intelligence (AI) agents are emerging as influential players in consumer purchasing decisions, prompting businesses to rethink their marketing, product visibility and online transaction strategies, according to a new report by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).

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The report, titled "How to Win Bots and Influence Purchases", highlights how AI agents are increasingly influencing the products consumers discover, compare and ultimately purchase, signalling the emergence of what is being described as the Business-to-Agent (B2A) economy.

The findings are based on 11,307 completed AI agent runs across 1,270 prompts, conducted in partnership with The Prompting Company.

The research examined how AI agents recommend physical products and software solutions, alongside shopping requests made through ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity.

According to the report, AI agents demonstrate considerable overlap in product recommendations. A product selected by one agent had a 73 per cent probability of being recommended by at least one other agent. In nearly a quarter of the cases, all four tested agents selected the same leading product.

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The findings suggest that businesses may increasingly need to optimise their products and digital presence not only for human consumers but also for AI-powered systems that research and recommend purchases.

The report identifies five key strategies for businesses seeking to attract AI agents as customers.

These include highlighting products' strengths in specific use cases, making websites and product information accessible to AI crawlers, providing transparent pricing and policies, adapting strategies to individual AI platforms, and ensuring visibility across online marketplaces and aggregators.

The research found that AI agents often prioritise price, customer reviews and product specifications when evaluating options. However, their preferences can change significantly when users specify particular requirements.

The report also highlighted the importance of transparent pricing and customer-friendly policies. In comparisons involving retailers offering identical product prices, AI agents selected the seller with better return policies in 86 per cent of tests.

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Trust also remained a significant factor, with agents recommending a more expensive but trusted seller in 72 per cent of 275 comparisons involving competing retailers.

Another key finding was the growing importance of marketplaces and aggregators. Nearly one-third of the observed spending among the top 50 merchants by AI agent-facilitated spending went to marketplaces and aggregators. The figure increased to 55 per cent when conventional multi-brand retailers were included.

The report further noted that individual AI agents have distinct browsing preferences, recommendation patterns and levels of access to online retailers, indicating that businesses may need platform-specific strategies rather than relying on a single approach.

It also pointed to the growing importance of agent-enabled payments and simplified checkout systems. In the experiments, AI agents successfully reached the end of checkout forms in 81 per cent of runs on websites offering guest checkout.

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However, purchases on websites requiring users to log in were unsuccessful in all tested runs.

The findings indicate that as AI agents become more involved in consumer purchasing journeys, businesses will increasingly have to make their products discoverable, comparable and accessible to automated systems.

The report was authored by Olivia Moore and Justine Moore of Andreessen Horowitz and draws on agent testing conducted between October 22 and November 8, 2026, alongside consumer spending data tracked through November 11, 2026. (ANI)