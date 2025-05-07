AI application startups in India set to get more investments from VC firms Accel, Peak XV, Lightspeed
SummaryIndian venture capital firms are set to boost investments in AI startups focusing on application-layer solutions this year, driven by advancements in middleware and a shift towards vertical AI agents targeting specific industries in India and the US.
Indian venture capital firms are expected to increase the number of investments in startups building applications for artificial intelligence in 2025 following improvements in the tooling and infrastructure layers of the technology, according to industry veterans.
