Technology
Mint Primer | Clicks & growls: Why AI’s hearing the call of the wild
SummaryOn National Dolphin Day, Google showcased advances to its AI model that can now analyse dolphin vocal patterns and generate realistic, dolphin-like sounds.
Google has used artificial intelligence (AI) to decode and mimic dolphin sounds, advancing our understanding of marine life. But can AI truly outperform human insight in interpreting animal communication?
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more