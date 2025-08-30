AI can’t match human creativity, says Fields medalist Manjul Bhargava
Summary
While they admit that AI is a powerful technology that will have a profound impact on society and economy, leading global mathematicians emphasise that children should be encouraged to enjoy mathematics—'Math for Math's sake'—to help develop creativity and problem-solving skills.
Fears of artificial intelligence (AI) outsmarting humans anytime soon are overblown, leading mathematicians have assured. AI is nowhere close to acquiring critical thinking, or reaching scientific breakthrough that humans are capable of, they said.
topics
