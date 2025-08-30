AI can’t match human creativity, says Fields medalist Manjul Bhargava

"...that deep kind of critical thinking, analytic thinking, that keeps us producing new knowledge, that AI is not really doing yet, and whether it will be able to or not, that's sort of still an open question," Manjul Bhargava, professor of mathematics at Princeton University, who was awarded the Fields Medal in 2014 for his work on geometry of numbers, told Mint. "It will take years for it to do the kind of critical thinking, analytical thinking, new knowledge creation, kind of creativity that's required to make scientific and mathematical breakthroughs. It's not really close yet".