AI Autonomy, 6G, and Quantum Mechanics to define enterprise competitiveness in 2026

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) AI autonomy, 6G connectivity, and quantum mechanics are set to become the technology frontrunners and primary determinants of global enterprise competitiveness in 2026, marking a shift from digital experimentation to autonomous execution, according to HCLSoftware’s Tech Trends report.

The year 2026 will serve as the crossover year where artificial intelligence transitions from a predictive tool that merely responds to one that decides and acts.

The research indicates that 81 per cent of enterprises have already launched live or pilot initiatives involving autonomous AI agents. It highlighted that the next decade will be defined by "intelligence delegation," where systems independently manage complex tasks, such as supply chain negotiation and real-time risk mitigation.

Advertisement

“For years, AI helped us analyse, predict, and automate pieces of work. But over the last 18 months, something shifted. AI stopped being just a tool we use. In 2026, it is defined by autonomy — systems that not only analyse but act, not only assist but decide.

“The next wave of digital transformation lies in AI agents and autonomous systems — intelligent entities capable of reasoning, learning, and executing tasks with minimal human oversight,” the report said.

At the same time, discussions on Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) keep influencing strategic planning—the ambitious quest to equip machines with human-like cognition and reasoning.

These two paths together chart AI's future trajectory: one rooted in practical enterprise uses, the other in bold visionary pursuits.

Advertisement

The report draws on primary surveys with over 173 CXOs, VPs, and Directors across industries and regions, alongside large-scale sentiment and signal analysis across thousands of data points, secondary research from analyst reports, industry publications, and market data, plus expert validation to refine trend framing, maturity levels, and impact.

The report highlights that advanced connectivity is ushering in a transformative decade—Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites are already reshaping operations for 7 out of 10 organisations, while 6G lays the groundwork for the next generation of smart, ubiquitous networks.

It identified 6G and LEO satellites as the new intelligent network fabric. More than two-thirds of organisations have already operationalised LEO in some form, and over 90 per cent plan to scale further within two years.

Advertisement

On the other hand, 6G is entering its early discovery phase, with 63 per cent showing high intent and 35 per cent experimenting through pilots.

“Fuelled by LEO and 6G, the advanced connectivity megatrend is accelerating fastest in IT, telecom and government sectors where distributed, high-risk operations demand more than traditional networks can deliver,” the report said.

Further, the study suggested the "dawn of applied quantum advantage" is approaching as firms transition to Quantum-as-a-Service (QaaS) models to solve complex optimisation and algorithmic problems.

Early proofs-of-concept show promising gains in supply-chain optimisation, cryptographic resilience, and complex modelling- all emerging through flexible, vendor -supported quantum platforms.

Quantum sensing—the use of quantum mechanics for ultra-precise measurements—leads this shift, already operational in one-third of organisations and gaining early momentum in high-value areas like energy, environmental monitoring, medical diagnostics, and navigation.

Advertisement

The research also points to a significant surge in physical automation and digital environments.

More than 9 in 10 organisations are engaging with next-gen robotics, driven by active cloud robotics deployments and widespread cognitive robotics experimentation.

The trend is moving toward Cognitive Robotics, where machines understand context rather than just following programmed commands.

More than half of organisations are advancing their immersive-tech agendas. Spatial computing is moving into real workflows, allowing teams to coexist with data in a shared 3D layer.

Chiplets have moved from concept to core, with 92 per cent of respondents reporting active enterprise deployment, while 86 per cent of respondents indicate that chiplet-based designs are either already in use or will be mainstream within 2–3 years

Advertisement

The study introduces "Service-as-Software" (SaS) as an emerging model. Instead of managing tickets, dependencies, and incidents manually, enterprises are moving toward services that can observe, adapt, and remediate on their own. About 31 per cent of enterprises have launched SaS pilots. The majority anticipate significant scaling within the next 18 months, pointing to a shift toward self-managing services.

“We are entering a decade where enterprises will be defined less by what they build, and more by what they allow technology to decide, adapt, and govern on their behalf…Digital transformation is no longer about adopting tools, but about redesigning enterprises around intelligent systems that operate responsibly and at scale.

“There needs to be a fundamental shift in how enterprises view AI. They need to shift the focus from AI as a Destination to AI as a Means to an End,” said Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer at HCLSoftware.