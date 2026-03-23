AI becoming integral to how networks are designed, experienced: TRAI Chief

New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Artificial Intelligence is no longer peripheral to telecom, and is becoming integral to how networks are designed, managed, and experienced, Anil Kumar Lahoti, Chairman, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) said on Monday.

AI is already enabling self-optimising networks, predictive maintenance, intelligent spectrum management, enhanced cybersecurity, improved energy efficiency, and better customer experience, he noted.

"India is undergoing one of the fastest digital transformations in the world. Telecommunication and digital technologies are now core infrastructure for economic growth, governance, and social inclusion," Lahoti said, speaking at a session of the 33rd Convergence India & 11th Smart Future Cities India Expo.

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At the end of 2025, data subscribers in India crossed one billion mark, with 5G contributing around 400 million.

The total wireless data usage was around 25 million terabytes, with 5G contributing over 10 million terabytes.

"This is the size of digital communication in India. The deployment of 5G technology is transforming the telecom landscape," Lahoti said.

India is preparing well for the upcoming 6G technology, he observed.

"Artificial intelligence is no longer peripheral to telecom; it is becoming integral to how networks are designed, managed, and experienced. AI is already enabling self-optimising networks, predictive maintenance, intelligent spectrum management, enhanced cybersecurity, improved energy efficiency, and better customer experience," Lahoti pointed out.

Telecom service providers are effectively using AI, as per the TRAI's regulatory framework, for proactive detection and flagging of fraud and spam, Lahoti further said.

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