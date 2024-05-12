AI bots are taking over the job application process. Everyone is losing.
Lindsay Ellis , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 12 May 2024, 05:00 PM IST
SummaryIt’s bot versus bot on the hiring front lines, as job hunters turn to new tools to counter the AI that’s screening their applications
Job seekers, frustrated with corporate hiring software, are using artificial intelligence to craft cover letters and résumés in seconds, and deploying new automated bots to robo-apply for hundreds of jobs in just a few clicks. In response, companies are deploying more bots of their own to sort through the oceans of applications.
