Top psychiatrists increasingly agree that using artificial-intelligence chatbots might be linked to cases of psychosis.
AI chatbots linked to psychosis, say doctors
SummaryPeople and their AI companions are entering into shared delusions, doctors say, and chatbots can be “complicit.”
Top psychiatrists increasingly agree that using artificial-intelligence chatbots might be linked to cases of psychosis.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.More