Investing in artificial intelligence involves a strong belief that it’s different this time, and memory-chip makers are a particularly extreme example.
AI chip mania sows seeds of its own destruction
SummaryInvestors already factor in cyclicality in the chip industry. The bad news is that they’ve frequently gotten their assessments wrong.
Investing in artificial intelligence involves a strong belief that it’s different this time, and memory-chip makers are a particularly extreme example.
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