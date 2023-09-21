AI Complicates Sustainability Profiles of Tech Companies — ESG Insight

AI Complicates Sustainability Profiles of Tech Companies — ESG Insight3 min read 21 Sep 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Although using AI could carry negative environmental implications for tech firms, system optimization projects using the technology could improve their performance
• Training AI-powered models requires high levels of energy and water consumption, but they can also be used to help offset greenhouse-gas emissions and control water consumption by making systems more efficient
