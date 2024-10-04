AI doesn’t know much about golf. Or farming. Or mortgages. Or…
Isabelle Bousquette , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 04 Oct 2024, 05:52 PM IST
SummaryCompanies are discovering that off-the-shelf models, trained on the vastness of the internet, may still lack specific, deep knowledge on their sector.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Earlier this year, the PGA Tour’s digital chief witnessed ChatGPT make the digital equivalent of a double bogey when the chatbot flubbed a question on basic golf lore: How many times has Tiger Woods won the Tour?
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less