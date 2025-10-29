AI's high energy drain: Why is it making climate-conscious users anxious?
Aisha Siddiqui 4 min read 29 Oct 2025, 12:42 pm IST
Summary
The AI infrastructure promises speed and ease but it is unfolding in India atop already fragile energy and water systems. Can its climate impact be tackled through greater awareness?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a part of daily life, powering Google searches, WhatsApp prompts, Instagram filters, reels, chatbots, and now, workplace tools.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story