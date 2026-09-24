AI firms should not get regulatory waivers, Nvidia CEO says on podcast

By Stephen Nellis

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang believes AI firms should not receive exemptions from antitrust or liability laws, according to a podcast released on Wednesday.

In a nearly two-hour interview with New York Times podcast host Ezra Klein, Huang, CEO of the world's most valuable publicly listed company, had an extensive discussion about OpenAI agents that hacked Hugging Face, the open-source AI software hub that Nvidia purchased for $13 billion this month.

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Huang, who has opposed blanket AI safety regulation even as labs such as OpenAI and Anthropic have called for it, reiterated his position that it is the responsibility of AI labs to test their products and only release models once they are satisfied models are safe.

"However, in the complexity of the work that they do, to ask for regulatory relief for antitrust or product liability relief — that I don’t think makes sense. When you’re asking for regulation, don’t ask for relief of the current ones," Huang said, according to a transcript published by the newspaper.

In an essay published this month, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for an antitrust waiver allowing AI labs to work together on safety issues. Some U.S. officials such as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have said AI firms have asked for liability shields, without naming specific firms.

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In other portions of the interview, Nvidia's Huang said that he is not opposed to regulations for specific products where AI is applied, such as self-driving cars.

"The car as a product — the robo-taxi — has lots of regulations. If it doesn’t have enough regulations, then NHTSA ought to get involved and come up with new regulations," Huang said. "The car industry should have new regulations. I don’t know what’s missing, but if there is something missing, then I would absolutely add more regulation."

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; editing by David Gaffen)