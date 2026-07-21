As AI churns out content, ghostwriters sell the human touch

His complaint is not about his own clients, who he says still pay specifically for a human hand. It is about everyone else: writers with genuinely original ideas, he argues, are getting buried under AI-generated sameness that the platform keeps rewarding anyway. Prem also points to a quieter divide: American clients, he says, "will straight up tell you if it's AI or not" and walk away if they suspect it. Indian clients, in his experience, often can't tell the difference, which is partly why ghostwriting still commands a fraction of its US pricing at home.