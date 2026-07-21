As AI churns out content, ghostwriters sell the human touch

As generative AI floods social media feeds and book manuscripts alike, India's ghostwriting agencies are building their pitch around the one thing AI still cannot replicate: a human element.
Ghostwriting—the business of writing social media posts, memoirs or even entire books that are published under someone else's name—has long powered founder branding and corporate communications. Now, artificial intelligence is taking over that role: firms are engaging ghostwriters less and instead deploying AI to produce the content themselves.
"Now everyone thinks content is a commodity. Many organizations think they can just get AI to write the content for them; they don't think they need ghostwriting services anymore. That is how AI is currently disrupting ghostwriting," said Nitesh Gupta, founder of Concurate, an Indian personal-branding agency that writes LinkedIn content for startup founders and employs ghostwriters to generate leads.