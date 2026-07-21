As AI churns out content, ghostwriters sell the human touch

As generative AI floods social media feeds and book manuscripts alike, India's ghostwriting agencies are building their pitch around the one thing AI still cannot replicate: a human element.
As generative AI floods social media feeds and book manuscripts alike, India's ghostwriting agencies are building their pitch around the one thing AI still cannot replicate: a human element.
Ghostwriting—the business of writing social media posts, memoirs or even entire books that are published under someone else's name—has long powered founder branding and corporate communications. Now, artificial intelligence is taking over that role: firms are engaging ghostwriters less and instead deploying AI to produce the content themselves.
Ghostwriting—the business of writing social media posts, memoirs or even entire books that are published under someone else's name—has long powered founder branding and corporate communications. Now, artificial intelligence is taking over that role: firms are engaging ghostwriters less and instead deploying AI to produce the content themselves.
"Now everyone thinks content is a commodity. Many organizations think they can just get AI to write the content for them; they don't think they need ghostwriting services anymore. That is how AI is currently disrupting ghostwriting," said Nitesh Gupta, founder of Concurate, an Indian personal-branding agency that writes LinkedIn content for startup founders and employs ghostwriters to generate leads.
The filtering
That confidence was not always there. Praanesh Bhuvaneswar, co-founder of the influencer-marketing platform Qoruz, watched an earlier freelance wave collapse up close. Around 2021-22, ex-content writers rushed into the space, as founders—especially those with tech backgrounds—were often too busy or too guarded to speak publicly about their own journeys, even as founder branding became non-negotiable.
That gap fuelled a ghostwriting boom, with some of the sharper players scaling their practices into full-fledged, thriving agencies. There is no unique element to the content, said Bhuvaneswar said. Many, he added, either went back to full-time jobs or started leaning on AI themselves.
The new moat
Agencies that survived say their value proposition has shifted. AI may produce a competent first draft in seconds, but clients still rely on humans for judgment, context and voice.
"With AI, anyone can generate a draft in seconds now," said Supriya Jain, founder of the ghostwriting and branding firm Scribblers India. “But what the clients really look for is the final piece that captures their distinct voice and point of view (POV). AI is bad at judgment, and that is where humans step in,” Jain added.
At Bombay Circle Press, an independent publishing house that ghostwrites books, founder Pranika Sharma raises a different objection—not quality, but confidentiality. "We don't understand the privacy of AI as yet," she said. "There is no way we would be putting manuscripts into AI."
The pay
The pay follows the same divide. Entry-level ghostwriters earn ₹35,000-70,000 a month domestically, depending on the agency, while book ghostwriting runs on two incompatible models: Jain's flat ₹250,000-400,000 per manuscript, or Bombay Circle Press's per-word rate of ₹1-8.
Prem Gupta works the far end of that scale, charging $700-800 ( ₹67,363-76,986) a post for US clients and clearing $3,000-3,500 a month (roughly ₹280,000-330,000)—several times what the same skill fetches from an Indian client, which he attributes not to talent, but to whether the buyer can tell if AI wrote the piece.
From a client's perspective
Prithvi Raj, a Pollachi, Tamil Nadu-based coconut exporter, is one such client, and puts it more bluntly. "AI is a fancy word to get money," he said. "For some things, it is useful, very useful. But not for writing posts, not for human things, emotions, creating value, building relationships. That we cannot do with AI."
A generic ChatGPT answer about export suppliers, he says, is identical for everyone who asks it and, in his view, "will never get an impression." His post about pumpkin and chia seeds being imported from China instead of grown locally, tied to a farmer's story, is the kind of specific, emotional content he says AI cannot write.
Not everyone is convinced
Not every ghostwriter reads this as good news. Prem Gupta, who writes mostly for US-based founders and executives, thinks AI has not disrupted the profession so much as flooded it. "It is not disrupting ghostwriting as much as it is ruining it," he said. "Right now, it's all slop."
His complaint is not about his own clients, who he says still pay specifically for a human hand. It is about everyone else: writers with genuinely original ideas, he argues, are getting buried under AI-generated sameness that the platform keeps rewarding anyway. Prem also points to a quieter divide: American clients, he says, "will straight up tell you if it's AI or not" and walk away if they suspect it. Indian clients, in his experience, often can't tell the difference, which is partly why ghostwriting still commands a fraction of its US pricing at home.
None of this means AI failed to disrupt ghostwriting. It hit the high-volume end of the market and left everyone standing with a new pitch: not speed, not price, but proof of a human hand—or, as Prem would put it, one less slop generator in the feed.
Ghostwriting will continue to be a very sought-after service," Jain said. “There's a growing appetite for founder-led narratives.”
The LinkedIn ghostwriting market has grown from around 50 agencies globally in 2023 to over 200 in 2026 and demand is estimated to be growing roughly 3x year-over-year as founders shift budget from paid ads to organic content, according to Concurate's Gupta.
An estimated 15-20% of funded startup founders now use some form of ghostwriting service, Gupta said.