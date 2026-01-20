Republic Day 2026: AI-guided arrivals, smart parking in Delhi Traffic Police’s tech-first plan to around Kartavya Path

From AI-generated informational videos to car-calling systems, Delhi Traffic Police has rolled out a slew of technology-driven measures to ensure smooth traffic flow and a hassle-free commute for people heading to Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade and the Beating Retreat ceremony.

In a first, the traffic police has prepared detailed animated videos with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), depicting the arrival, alighting, departure and parking plans for invitees. Officials told news ageny PTI that the videos are aimed at familiarising visitors with the movement and parking arrangements well in advance.

The videos are available on the Ministry of Defence website and can also be accessed through the QR code-based parking system issued to invitees. They explain in detail how arrival, alighting and parking will be managed on the day of the event, a senior police officer told PTI.

The parking management system covers 22 designated parking lots and has been designed to accommodate around 8,000 vehicles. Every year, nearly 77,000 passes are issued to spectators for the Republic Day parade, of which about 8,000 are earmarked for those arriving by private vehicles, the police said.

Many first at R-Day this year Another first this year is the introduction of shuttle services for security personnel deployed for Republic Day arrangements. Shuttles will operate from four locations—Khan Market, Amrita Shergill Marg, Patel Chowk Metro Station and HC Mathur Lane—to ferry personnel to their respective destinations. The shuttles will run at a frequency of 10 minutes, he said.

To assist commuters in reaching their designated parking areas, invited guests and ticket holders can use Google Maps or Mappls for real-time navigation support. A senior police officer said the platforms will provide details of appropriate routes to Kartavya Path and the exact location of allotted parking spots.

Dedicated Republic Day tab has been created On Mappls, a dedicated Republic Day tab has been created, while Google Maps will display specially marked parking locations along with entry and exit routes to help visitors reach their destinations without confusion, he said.

Apart from digital assistance, the traffic police has significantly expanded on-ground support by setting up 12 help desks at key locations—up from just two in previous years. Personnel deployed at these help desks will guide commuters on parking facilities, pedestrian movement routes and security arrangements, the officer said.

The help desks will be located at Moti Lal Nehru Place roundabout, Sunehri Masjid roundabout, Man Singh roundabout, Jaswant Singh roundabout, GPO roundabout, Windsor Place roundabout, Mandi House roundabout, Q-point, Teen Murti roundabout, Crossing Janpath/Dr Rajendra Prasad Road, Gate number 14 of Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium and Palika Parking, they added.

Car-calling systems have also been introduced this year to avoid crowding after the conclusion of the programme and to ensure smooth dispersal of invitees. Under the system, invitees can inform an officer stationed at the exit gate, following which announcements mentioning the car number or the driver’s name will be made.

The information will be relayed through loudspeakers installed at parking areas, enabling drivers to reach the exit gate in a timely manner.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rajiv Kumar was quoted as saying by the news agency that technology is being leveraged on a large scale this year to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and pedestrians and to make the experience seamless for those attending the national celebrations.

To ensure effective coordination among various agencies, a control room will remain operational on January 26. Officers from the police, traffic police, fire services and other emergency agencies will be deployed at the facility to monitor the situation and respond promptly to any exigency, the police said.

The traffic police has advised people to follow official advisories, use public transport as far as possible and rely on digital navigation tools for a smoother commute to Kartavya Path.

Unique blend of 150 years of the national song The Republic Day Celebrations 2026 at Kartavya Path on January 26, 2026, will be unique blend of 150 years of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’, India’s military might and cultural diversity. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on January 16, 2026, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh spelt out the broad contours of the unique activities being planned for this year’s celebrations.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will be the Chief Guests for the Republic Day Parade 2026.