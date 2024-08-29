Technology
AI-powered humanoid robots in India are coming of age
Leslie D'Monte 8 min read 29 Aug 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Summary
- Anuskha is just one of the many humanoid robots that Indian organisations and companies have built, or have been building, over the past few years.
- Other humanoid robots include HDFC's IRA robot, airport assistance robot RADA, and H-Bots Robotics police robot dubbed Robocop.
If you happen to visit the Krishna Institute of Engineering and Technology (KIET) campus in Uttar Pradesh for information about robotics or mechatronics courses, you may most likely end up interacting with an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered humanoid robot receptionist called Anushka.
