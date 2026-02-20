AI Impact Summit 2026: US-India tech partnership critical to make AI benefits available to everyone, says Sundar Pichai

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on Friday said that a tech partnership between India and the United States was critical to make the benefits of artificial intelligence available everywhere and to everyone.

Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, the Google CEO hailed the US-India tech partnership, as New Delhi joined the US-led Pax Silica on the day at the event.

“We are on the cusp of an era of hyper progress and new discoveries, but the best outcomes are not guaranteed. we must work together to ensure the benefits of AI are available to everyone, and everywhere,” Pichai said.

“The US India partnership has a critical role to play,” he added.

Google is proud to serve as a connection point between them, both figuratively and literally, Pichai noted.

Sundar Pichai hopeful of India's AI growth Speaking at the event just before India joined Pax Silica, Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressed hopes that India would have a high growth trajectory with AI.

“I believe India is going to have an extraordinary trajectory with AI and we are supporting with a full stack commitment, including products, scaling and infrastructure,” Pichai said.

The tech leader highlighted that Google is working to build AI products and solutions for the Indian consumers and businesses to contribute to India's AI growth trajectory.

“We've already contributed 22 Gemma models to AI coach, and we are working closely with the government to bring AI applications with real world impact be through delivering timely monsoon forecast to farmers, helping healthcare workers screen for diseases like diabetic retinopathy or making information and services accessible in more languages, our current extends to reimagining the products, people use every day,” he said.

Pichai highlights Google's work in India Sundar Pichai also highlighted what initiatives Google has taken in India to bring people and businesses together.

“Globally, our scam detection features with circle to search and lens are used in India more than anywhere else. The Gemini app is growing rapidly across the world, and it's available in 10 languages spoken in India. And YouTube supports a vibrant ecosystem of Indian content creators sharing music, arts and culture with the world,” he said.

He also highlighted how Google is skilling Indians.

“Through the AI skill house, we are working to equip 10 million future Indian leaders with the tools to drive global progress. We are also partnering with Wadhwani AI to reach students and early career professionals with a Google AI certificate, which we announced earlier this week,” he said.

The third area Google is focusing on is AI infrastructure in India.

“Last year, we announced a $15 billion investment in Indian infrastructure with the AI hub in Vizag at the center. This hub will house gigawatt scale compute, when finished, it will bring jobs and the benefits of cutting edge AI to people and businesses across India.”

Pichai expressed a bullish opinion on India's AI future, saying that building on these initiatives will build a bridge between India and the US.

“Pax silica focuses on making sure that the supply chains are safe and secure and encourages greater commercial partnerships across key technologies,” he said, commenting on India's Pax Silica joining.