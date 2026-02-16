Live Updates

AI Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam — what to expect today?

Jocelyn FernandesAkriti Anand
Updated16 Feb 2026, 08:15:06 AM IST
A motorcyclist rides past the hoarding of 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' along a street on the eve of the summit in New Delhi on February 15, 2026.
A motorcyclist rides past the hoarding of 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' along a street on the eve of the summit in New Delhi on February 15, 2026. (AFP)

All eyes are on the global AI Summit to be held in India from February 16 to February 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 on February 16 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The event is expected to bring together leaders from across spheres — heads of state, senior ministers, global technology executives, researchers and startup founders, positioning India as a key voice in shaping the next phase of AI development.

At the invitation of PM Modi, many global leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Lula da Silva, are scheduled to attend the AI Impact Summit.

The Expo will be held across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres and will host global technology companies, startups, academia, research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners.

Thirteen country pavilions will highlight international collaboration in the AI ecosystem, including participation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and African nations.

When and where to watch the AI Impact Summit live

All events from the summit will be broadcast live on the official IndiaAI YouTube channel. https://youtube.com/@indiaai

The live telecast will cover keynote addresses, ministerial dialogues, CEO sessions, thematic discussions and Expo walkthroughs.

Key Events

16 Feb 2026, 07:05 AM IST
Follow updates here:
16 Feb 2026, 08:15:04 AM IST

AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: PM says this is ‘testament to India's rapid progress in science and technology'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 February, called it “a matter of great pride” that the India AI Impact Summit has attracted participants from all across the globe.

“This also showcases the potential of our country's youth. This occasion is also a testament to the rapid progress our country is making in the field of science and technology and is making a significant contribution to global development,” he wrote on X in Hindi.

16 Feb 2026, 08:09:30 AM IST

AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: YUVAi Global Youth Challenge update

  • The YUVAi Global Youth Challenge, which received over 2,500 applications from 38 countries, showcases the innovation and problem-solving capabilities of young AI leaders aged 13 to 21.
  • The Top 20 finalists are applying AI across public health, agriculture, climate resilience, accessibility, smart mobility and digital trust.
  • Their solutions include malaria detection systems, AI-powered speech assistive wearables, cervical cancer screening tools, telemedicine platforms for rural care, agricultural intelligence systems, livestock analytics, forest fire and flood early warning systems, deepfake detection tools, and assistive technologies for the visually impaired.
  • “YUVAi reflects a globally emerging talent, committed to nurturing youth-led innovation aligned with societal needs and developmental priorities,” as per the statement.
16 Feb 2026, 07:52:11 AM IST

AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: AI by HER received 800+ applications

  • The AI by HER Global Impact Challenge received over 800 applications from more than 50 countries.
  • The challenge is dedicated to advancing women-led innovation in artificial intelligence.
  • The Top 30 finalists highlight women entrepreneurs driving impactful AI solutions across healthcare, sustainability, financial inclusion, workforce development, education, agriculture and digital commerce.
  • Their innovations include AI-enabled cancer and retinal screening tools, multilingual clinical decision support systems, voice-to-EMR platforms, precision nutrition solutions, credit intelligence systems, ESG automation platforms, and multilingual localization technologies that expand access at scale.
16 Feb 2026, 07:43:20 AM IST

AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: AI for ALL Global Impact Challenge received over 1,350 applications

The AI for ALL Global Impact Challenge received over 1,350 applications from more than 60 countries, focusing on scalable AI solutions across healthcare, agriculture, climate resilience, governance, education, and financial inclusion.

The Top 20 finalists reflect high-impact, real-world applications ranging from AI-driven infection screening, soil intelligence, and climate risk analytics to digital health diagnostics, cybersecurity, industrial efficiency, accessible education technologies and AI-enabled governance systems.

“Together, these innovations demonstrate how AI can drive equitable growth and strengthen public service delivery across the Global South,” the release stated.

16 Feb 2026, 07:32:34 AM IST

AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: Strong display of international collaboration

Thirteen country pavilions will highlight international collaboration in the AI ecosystem, including participation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and African nations.

16 Feb 2026, 07:22:44 AM IST

AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: Global leaders to attend event

At the invitation of PM Modi, many global leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Lula da Silva, are scheduled to attend the AI Impact Summit.

The Expo will be held across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres and will host global technology companies, startups, academia, research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners

16 Feb 2026, 07:06:38 AM IST

AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: I&B Ministry issues traffic advisory

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a traffic advisory ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

In the advisory posted on X, the Ministry urged delegates attending the summit at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan to use public transport due to limited parking availability and revised gate access arrangements.

16 Feb 2026, 07:05:07 AM IST

AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: Key speakers in first five sessions

Today's speakers:

1: Multilingual AI in Universities - Advancing Inclusion Through UA and Stakeholder Insights

Speaker: Sameer Gahlot, National Internet Exchange of India

2. From Vision to Action: Scaling Equitable AI Advisory Systems Through AGX AI

Speakers: David Bergvinson, DevGlobal

Michael Minkoff, Athena Infonomics

Julianna Drinan, Gates Foundation

Sophie Barrowman, DevGlobal

3. Embedding Trust in Innovation: AI Governance and Quality Infrastructure for Growth

Speakers: Amanda Craig, Microsoft

Ashutosh Bahuguna, CERT-In

Chakravathy T Kannan, Quality Council of India

Jagdheesh Manian, Bureau Veritas

Richard Skalt, AIQI Consortium

4. AI for Road Safety: Data-Driven Solutions for Enhancing Road Safety in India

Speakers: Atul Singh, Centre of Excellence for Road Safety, IIT Madras

Col Sanjiv Kumar Sharma, Centre of Excellence for Road Safety, IIT Madras

Dr Pushkar Patwardhan, LightMetrics Technologies pvt Ltd

Prof. Venkatesh Balasubramanian, Centre of Excellence for Road Safety, IIT Madras

Dheepan Raja Jayabalan, Volvo Group

Pankaj Aggarwal, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Pankaj Mehra, Centre of Excellence for Road Safety, IIT Madras

Ramendra Pratap Shukla, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Vivek Panchal, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

5. Harnessing AI to Transform India's Judicial Ecosystem

Speakers: Arya Tripathy, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Dr. Aparajita Bhatt, National Law University Delhi

Hon'ble Mr Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Chairman law retired

Vikas Mahendra, TERES

Prof(Dr) G S Bajpai, NLU Delhi

Rajnish Kumar, NeGD

Shardul Shroff, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas

