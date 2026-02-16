AI Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam — what to expect today?

All eyes are on the global AI Summit to be held in India from February 16 to February 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 on February 16 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.
The event is expected to bring together leaders from across spheres — heads of state, senior ministers, global technology executives, researchers and startup founders, positioning India as a key voice in shaping the next phase of AI development.
At the invitation of PM Modi, many global leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Lula da Silva, are scheduled to attend the AI Impact Summit.
The Expo will be held across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres and will host global technology companies, startups, academia, research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners.
Thirteen country pavilions will highlight international collaboration in the AI ecosystem, including participation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and African nations.
When and where to watch the AI Impact Summit live
All events from the summit will be broadcast live on the official IndiaAI YouTube channel. https://youtube.com/@indiaai
The live telecast will cover keynote addresses, ministerial dialogues, CEO sessions, thematic discussions and Expo walkthroughs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 February, called it “a matter of great pride” that the India AI Impact Summit has attracted participants from all across the globe.
“This also showcases the potential of our country's youth. This occasion is also a testament to the rapid progress our country is making in the field of science and technology and is making a significant contribution to global development,” he wrote on X in Hindi.
The AI for ALL Global Impact Challenge received over 1,350 applications from more than 60 countries, focusing on scalable AI solutions across healthcare, agriculture, climate resilience, governance, education, and financial inclusion.
The Top 20 finalists reflect high-impact, real-world applications ranging from AI-driven infection screening, soil intelligence, and climate risk analytics to digital health diagnostics, cybersecurity, industrial efficiency, accessible education technologies and AI-enabled governance systems.
“Together, these innovations demonstrate how AI can drive equitable growth and strengthen public service delivery across the Global South,” the release stated.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a traffic advisory ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
In the advisory posted on X, the Ministry urged delegates attending the summit at Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhawan to use public transport due to limited parking availability and revised gate access arrangements.
Today's speakers:
1: Multilingual AI in Universities - Advancing Inclusion Through UA and Stakeholder Insights
Speaker: Sameer Gahlot, National Internet Exchange of India
2. From Vision to Action: Scaling Equitable AI Advisory Systems Through AGX AI
Speakers: David Bergvinson, DevGlobal
Michael Minkoff, Athena Infonomics
Julianna Drinan, Gates Foundation
Sophie Barrowman, DevGlobal
3. Embedding Trust in Innovation: AI Governance and Quality Infrastructure for Growth
Speakers: Amanda Craig, Microsoft
Ashutosh Bahuguna, CERT-In
Chakravathy T Kannan, Quality Council of India
Jagdheesh Manian, Bureau Veritas
Richard Skalt, AIQI Consortium
4. AI for Road Safety: Data-Driven Solutions for Enhancing Road Safety in India
Speakers: Atul Singh, Centre of Excellence for Road Safety, IIT Madras
Col Sanjiv Kumar Sharma, Centre of Excellence for Road Safety, IIT Madras
Dr Pushkar Patwardhan, LightMetrics Technologies pvt Ltd
Prof. Venkatesh Balasubramanian, Centre of Excellence for Road Safety, IIT Madras
Dheepan Raja Jayabalan, Volvo Group
Pankaj Aggarwal, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
Pankaj Mehra, Centre of Excellence for Road Safety, IIT Madras
Ramendra Pratap Shukla, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
Vivek Panchal, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
5. Harnessing AI to Transform India's Judicial Ecosystem
Speakers: Arya Tripathy, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas
Dr. Aparajita Bhatt, National Law University Delhi
Hon'ble Mr Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, Chairman law retired
Vikas Mahendra, TERES
Prof(Dr) G S Bajpai, NLU Delhi
Rajnish Kumar, NeGD
Shardul Shroff, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas