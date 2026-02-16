AI Summit LIVE Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam — what to expect today?

All eyes are on the global AI Summit to be held in India from February 16 to February 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 on February 16 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The event is expected to bring together leaders from across spheres — heads of state, senior ministers, global technology executives, researchers and startup founders, positioning India as a key voice in shaping the next phase of AI development.

At the invitation of PM Modi, many global leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazilian President Lula da Silva, are scheduled to attend the AI Impact Summit.

The Expo will be held across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres and will host global technology companies, startups, academia, research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners.

Thirteen country pavilions will highlight international collaboration in the AI ecosystem, including participation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and African nations.

When and where to watch the AI Impact Summit live

All events from the summit will be broadcast live on the official IndiaAI YouTube channel. https://youtube.com/@indiaai

The live telecast will cover keynote addresses, ministerial dialogues, CEO sessions, thematic discussions and Expo walkthroughs.

