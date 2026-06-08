AI infrastructure race will be won on power, edge and resilience, not just compute: WEF

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Over the next 3-5 years, the AI infrastructure battle will shift from the approach around getting bigger GPUs to the ability to balance distributed inference, manage energy constraints, and resilience at scale, the World Economic Forum said in a research report.

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It warned that as workloads move outward and physical limits bind, economies that build flexible, future-ready systems will have an edge over those chasing only frontier training capacity.

The report said AI applications are pivoting from pilots to everyday use, making inference demand grow far faster than training. That pushes compute closer to users and sensitive data. Edge and on-device deployments are accelerating for real-time needs like autonomous systems and smart cities, and to meet regulatory compliance where data cannot move freely. The implication: future infrastructure spending will tilt toward regional data centers, edge nodes and on-device chips, not just hyperscale clouds.

Even with inference decentralising, frontier training and large-scale simulations are moving to exascale-class systems for speed and precision. France's Alice Recoque supercomputer is slated for production in 2026, and storage/networking solutions are evolving to handle larger datasets and AI traffic surges. Economies will need a "two-speed" strategy: massive clusters for training distributed capacity for inference.

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Power, cooling, land and hardware are now the real bottlenecks. The "AI-energy nexus" is forcing novel approaches: subsea data centers using seawater for cooling, photonic computing using light instead of electricity, and optical interconnects promising ~10x energy efficiency gains. Countries without abundant clean power or cooling solutions will struggle to host large-scale AI, regardless of capital.

As AI becomes system-critical and distributed, security is shifting to privacy-preserving architectures. Federated learning enables training across devices without moving raw data. Nations are hardening connectivity through domestically governed satellites like Europe's IRIS² constellation and quantum-secure networks via EuroQCI. Interoperable data architectures for portability and controlled sharing are becoming essential.

WEF stated that strategy must center on flexibility and future readiness, not one-time bets. The winners will secure energy and cooling first, build interoperable data frameworks, and invest in both exascale training capacity and pervasive edge inference. For economies like India, this means parallel tracks -- scale up domestic compute and storage, but equally prioritize power efficiency, edge deployment, and privacy-by-design architectures to avoid lock-in as technology and regulation evolve. (ANI)

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