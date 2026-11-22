New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Global investment in artificial intelligence is expected to continue expanding in 2027, although technology companies could face increasing pressure to demonstrate that the massive spending is translating into sustainable financial returns, according to UBS.

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In its latest report, UBS projected global AI-related investment to rise to USD 1.4 trillion in 2027 from USD 1 trillion in 2026, before reaching USD 1.5 trillion in 2028.

The report said around 80 per cent of the projected 2027 spending would come from Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and SpaceX, whose cash generation and balance sheets provide substantial funding capacity.

However, the brokerage cautioned that rising investment does not necessarily guarantee corresponding profitability, particularly as competition intensifies and AI infrastructure costs remain elevated.

"Artificial intelligence is transforming industries and attracting unprecedented investment, but its financial returns remain uncertain," UBS said.

It added that investors would continue assessing whether technological progress, wider adoption and confidence in AI's long-term potential could support further investment as costs rise and pressure mounts to demonstrate profitability.

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UBS said the investment cycle could sustain momentum if companies increasingly embed AI into their workflows, inference costs decline and technological capabilities improve. Lower costs could encourage wider adoption, which in turn could attract additional investment and accelerate innovation.

The report also highlighted risks from slowing cloud growth, weaker enterprise deployment and the possibility that falling AI costs could compress profitability for technology providers.

It said power, transmission and data centre shortages could delay deployment and monetisation, while higher financing costs and execution risks could also affect the investment cycle.

"We expect AI investment to remain an important earnings driver in 2027, but rising investment and high expectations increase volatility risks," UBS said.

The brokerage said it would become concerned about a turning point if capacity expansion began outpacing demand growth, AI laboratory revenue growth slowed significantly, or cloud utilisation weakened.

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It recommended retaining exposure to the AI theme while managing excessive concentration in portfolios, with preference for financially strong companies that have visible monetisation opportunities and can fund investments internally. (ANI)