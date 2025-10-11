AI isn’t the dot-com bubble, but that won’t stop it from ending badly

The dot-com bubble was different. Sure, there was the speculative fervor that caused shares of companies like Pets.com, Kozmo.com, and even BN.com, the online business of Barnes & Noble, to pop. But the internet boom was about far more than sock puppets. The real damage came when the fervor bled out into the real world—when utilities like Montana Power decided to pivot to building a fiberoptic cable network, when good businesses like Time Warner merged with bad ones like AOL, and when everyday Americans spent the paper wealth they had accumulated before watching it evaporate. (I still remember the drummer in a band I played with asking me what to do with his Excite@Home stock.) By the end of the bubble, the gains weren’t even in websites anymore. In 1999, they were in chip makers like Qualcomm, which gained 2,600%, while Amazon.com rose a paltry 28%.