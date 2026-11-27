New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Artificial intelligence (AI) could displace around 24 million knowledge-worker jobs worldwide over the next five years under an illustrative scenario, as businesses increasingly use the technology to replace tasks currently performed by employees, according to a JP Morgan Wealth Management report.

The report estimates that such displacement could affect about 1.3 per cent of the global knowledge workforce annually over five years, based on a scenario in which half of potential enterprise AI spending goes towards replacing jobs that would otherwise have been filled, with AI costing about half as much as the workers it replaces.

The report said, "Much of the AI adjustment could come through roles left unfilled rather than layoffs." It added that the bigger risk could arise if job displacement is concentrated in particular occupations or regions, potentially creating greater economic and political pressure.

The scale of the possible impact is also significant for the United States. If two-thirds of the displaced roles were located there, the country could see around 16 million workers affected over five years, or roughly 3 million annually.

According to the report, this would amount to about 2 per cent of payrolls each year, more than four times the pace of manufacturing job losses in the 2000s. The impact would approach the rate of job losses during the Great Recession, but would continue over five years instead of two.

However, JP Morgan said the more likely outcome was disruption within jobs rather than the complete elimination of roles.

"Every job is ultimately a collection of tasks, and to date, AI can automate or augment only a portion of them," the report said.

It added that the adoption of AI across the economy would take time and remain uneven and gradual, which could help limit the risk of widespread job displacement.

The report also noted that AI adoption remains at an early stage. Only 6 per cent of work hours in the United States are currently AI-assisted, even though two-thirds of tasks may be theoretically exposed to the technology.