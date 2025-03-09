AI models are dreaming up the materials of the future
Summary
- Better batteries, cleaner bioplastics and more powerful semiconductors await
SCIENTISTS LOOKING to remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air cleanly and cheaply have long been interested in metal-organic frameworks, or MOFs: gigantic, sponge-like molecules that can be precisely engineered to capture the gas and then release it on command.
