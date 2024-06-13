AI puts CIOs in the spotlight, right next to the CEO
Belle Lin , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 13 Jun 2024, 05:00 PM IST
SummaryAbout 63% of U.S. technology leaders report directly to their chief executives, reflecting a record high driven by AI, according to a Deloitte survey.
Artificial intelligence is pushing chief information officers closer to the corner office than ever before.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less