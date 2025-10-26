Mint Explainer | India’s draft AI rules and how they could affect creators, social media platforms
Shouvik Das 6 min read 26 Oct 2025, 12:18 pm IST
Summary
The proposed amendments to social media rules seek to crack down on the rising menace of deepfakes. However, creators and other industry stakeholders have raised concerns. Will the proposed rules really curb creators? Would users face penalties for using AI?
New Delhi: The IT ministry has proposed amendments to social media intermediary guidelines to incorporate the impact of artificial intelligence.
