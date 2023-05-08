AI Researchers Worry the U.S. and China Will Leave Everyone Else Behind

AI Researchers Worry the U.S. and China Will Leave Everyone Else Behind6 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 05:48 PM IST
Conference in Africa focuses on AI’s promise and peril for less wealthy nations after ChatGPT sparked frenzy among big tech companies
Amid growing talk of the promise and peril of artificial intelligence, more than 2,000 researchers and engineers from around the world gathered in Rwanda this week to debate contrasting visions for the technology’s future.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×