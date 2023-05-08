Home/ Technology / AI Researchers Worry the U.S. and China Will Leave Everyone Else Behind
Back

AI Researchers Worry the U.S. and China Will Leave Everyone Else Behind

wsj 6 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 05:48 PM IST Karen Hao, The Wall Street Journal
Huawei and Google booths at the International Conference on Learning Representations in Rwanda. PHOTO: KAREN HAO/THE WALL STREET JOURNALPremium
Huawei and Google booths at the International Conference on Learning Representations in Rwanda. PHOTO: KAREN HAO/THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

Conference in Africa focuses on AI’s promise and peril for less wealthy nations after ChatGPT sparked frenzy among big tech companies

Amid growing talk of the promise and peril of artificial intelligence, more than 2,000 researchers and engineers from around the world gathered in Rwanda this week to debate contrasting visions for the technology’s future.

