AI robots are entering the public world—with mixed results
Isabelle Bousquette , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 31 Dec 2024, 06:34 PM IST
SummaryThey’re terrible cocktail party guests but operators say the potential of what robots can do is growing.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Robots are stepping out. Once relegated to factories and warehouses, next-generation robots are popping up in public spaces—from retail stores to museums—cleaning, cooking and even conversing with humans.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less