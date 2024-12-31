AI robots are entering the public world—with mixed results

Operators say they expect to deploy more public-facing robots. The robotics and drone sector in 2024 had attracted about $12.8 billion in venture-capital dollars by mid-December, up from $11.6 billion in all of 2023, according to analytics firm PitchBook. While operators are excited about new GenAI-powered capabilities, they are mindful that this next generation of robots won’t excel at every human interaction without some stumbles.