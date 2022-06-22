AI seeks to analyze trader behaviour, but experts urge caution2 min read . Updated: 22 Jun 2022, 01:01 AM IST
There are no laws in India that tell what would happen if the platforms give wrong investment advice
NEW DELHI : The use of artificial intelligence (AI) is not new to stock-broking, but the emergence of robo-advisory services is fast changing the landscape. While traders are excited about the prospects of advisory services using data analytics, experts have sounded caution.