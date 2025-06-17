India’s big AI test is here: Making sovereign language models work
Leslie D'Monte , Shouvik Das 9 min read 17 Jun 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
India expects to join a fast-growing club of countries that have developed or are developing sovereign language models. Four startups— Sarvam AI, Soket AI, Gnani AI and Gan AI—have been picked thus far to develop these models. Here’s our deep dive into their plans, and prospects.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru/New Delhi: For years, the world’s most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) models have spoken in English. Trained on sprawling datasets like Wikipedia, Reddit, and Common Crawl, models such as OpenAI’s GPT-4, Google’s Gemini 2.5, Meta’s Llama, Microsoft’s Bing AI, and Anthropic’s Claude have mastered the dominant global internet dialect. But, they all falter when faced with the linguistic diversity of countries like India.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story