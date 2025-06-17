India’s big AI test is here: Making sovereign language models work

Leslie D'Monte specialises in technology and science writing, having worked with leading media groups---both as a reporter and an editor. He is passionate about digital transformation and deeptech topics including artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI, AI agents, AGI, big data analytics, the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, crypto, metaverses, quantum computing, genetics, fintech, electric vehicles, solar power, autonomous vehicles, and even dark matter. Leslie is a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Knight Science Journalism Fellow (2010-11), and a TEDx speaker. In his other avatar, he curates Mint's AI and digital tech events and moderates industry panel discussions on emerging technologies and the intersection of technology, science and policy.